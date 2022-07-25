WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Missing Person in Boat Incident on Lake Erie Found

Missing Person in Boat Incident on Lake Erie Found

By Leave a Comment

The body of the man who went missing after falling off a boat in Lake Erie two weeks ago has been found.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports 70-year old Fred Forsythe Jr. of Coudersport,

Pennsylvania was discovered on Friday in the town of Evans. Sheriff’s deputies say Forsythe, who was the captain of a fishing charter, was trying to bring a fish onto the boat when he lost his balance and fell into the Lake near Ripley.

Passengers on the boat were not familiar with how to operate the boat and were unable to get the boat turned around before Forsythe disappeared from the surface.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.