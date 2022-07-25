Missing Person in Boat Incident on Lake Erie Found

The body of the man who went missing after falling off a boat in Lake Erie two weeks ago has been found.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports 70-year old Fred Forsythe Jr. of Coudersport,

Pennsylvania was discovered on Friday in the town of Evans. Sheriff’s deputies say Forsythe, who was the captain of a fishing charter, was trying to bring a fish onto the boat when he lost his balance and fell into the Lake near Ripley.

Passengers on the boat were not familiar with how to operate the boat and were unable to get the boat turned around before Forsythe disappeared from the surface.