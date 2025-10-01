WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Monthly Alternate Parking Continues For October In Jamestown

It may be October 1 but daily alternate parking DOES NOT start this month in the City of Jamestown.

After discussions began a year ago, Jamestown City Council passed an update in May to the City Code that moves the start of daily alternate parking to November 1. The date that daily alternate parking ends remains March 31.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. this morning, motorists should park their cars on the even-numbered side of the street in the City of Jamestown, unless otherwise marked, for the month of October.

