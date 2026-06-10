More Than 140 Non-Profits Gearing Up For Give Big CHQ

More than 140 non-profits are gearing up for Give Big CHQ in Chautauqua County.

The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation sponsors the 24-hour online event which is considered the biggest day of philanthropy in Chautauqua County.

The day of giving begins at 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 and continues through 11:59 p.m.

Participating organizations represent a wide range of causes, including youth development, human services, animal welfare, arts and culture, education, and community enrichment.

Each organization has a dedicated fundraising page at givebigchq.org where donors can learn more about its mission, impact, and current funding needs before making a contribution.

The giving day is designed to help local nonprofits strengthen their fundraising efforts while increasing awareness of the important work they perform every day.

To encourage participation throughout the day, donors will have opportunities to help nonprofits earn additional funding through a variety of prizes and incentive programs made possible by generous community sponsors. This year’s prize sponsors include CCB, Courier Capital, and Northwest Bank.

During the Give Big CHQ 2025 giving day, more than 2,400 donors contributed over $374,000 through nearly 3,800 gifts benefiting 127 nonprofit organizations across the county. The majority of gifts were less than $50.

Community members are encouraged to visit givebigchq.org before June 11, to learn more about participating organizations and plan ahead to take advantage of promotion windows when making their donations.

For updates, prize announcements, and giving day excitement, follow Give Big CHQ on Facebook and Instagram and join the conversation using #GiveBigCHQ.