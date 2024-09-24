More Than $2 Million in American Rescue Funds Remain for the City of Jamestown

More than $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds remain for the City of Jamestown.

Comptroller Ericka Thomas said there is $2,082,603 after “give backs.” The City had received just over $28 million in funds.

One of those “give backs” is $1 million from the Jamestown Police Department that was to go for the hiring of three police officers. Finance Chair Brent Sheldon stated that JPD was unable to hire anyone for those positions. He said the department held onto $500,000 of ARPA funds that will be used in part for a new range in the department.

Public Safety Chair Jeff Russell said the current range has been in horrible shape for decades and is barely usable, “As most people in the business of law enforcement know, in real life situations you’re going to react the way you trained. And you have to have the right equipment to do that training. So, it’s long overdue that the range gets fixed.”

Russell said that some of the $1 million giveback from JPD to the ARPA fund came from not purchasing some police vehicles.

He added that he’s requested updated project costs from Police Chief Tim Jackson as the $385,000 stated in the resolution was an estimate received in April that only had a 30 day guarantee.

When it comes to the remaining ARPA funds, the City Administration did not state what projects it might be used for, but Councilmember Sheldon mused that it could be used to replace the aging windows on City Hall.

Council member at large Russ Bonfiglio did question whether the $200,000 for the Jamestown YMCA‘s new facility project on Harrison Street was still included in ARPA allocations. Mayor Kim Ecklund said that funding remains allocated, but not awarded at this time, given that the YMCA is having discussions with Jamestown Community College about a possible collaboration on the college’s campus. She said she’ll need to have a conversation with the City Corporation Counsel and Director of Development on that issue.

The City has until the end of 2024 to either allocate remaining ARPA funds to projects or to move the funding to “lost revenue” for the City. All funds must be expended by the end of 2026.