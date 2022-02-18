Motorists May Encounter Flooded Roads, Freezing Roads

Following warm weather and rain that melted snow, motorists may encounter some closed roads this morning due to flooding.

Overnight, there were reports that the Route 60 south of Jamestown was closed between Peck Settlement Road to Route 62. Route 62 also was closed between Frewsburg to Riverside road.

Reports said Martin Road Extension had to be closed and Jones & Gifford Avenue in the city of Jamestown also was closed.

Motorists should use caution and never try to drive through a flooded area.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo also said temperatures this morning are below freezing, causing wet roads to freeze. The combination of freezing roads and steady snow falling is already causing conditions on area roadways to deteriorate, with poor driving conditions expected to continue through the morning commute.