Music of Broadway and Hollywood at Allen Park Bandshell Tonight

(Image courtesy of Jamestown Parks, Recreation & Conservation Department Facebook page)

The Jamestown Municipal Band‘s concert in Allen Park tonight will feature music of Broadway and Hollywood.

The free concert starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Goranson Bandshell.

The public is invited to attend and to bring a blanket or chair to sit upon.

