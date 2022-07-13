Music of Broadway and Hollywood at Allen Park Bandshell Tonight

The Jamestown Municipal Band‘s concert in Allen Park tonight will feature music of Broadway and Hollywood.
The free concert starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Goranson Bandshell.
The public is invited to attend and to bring a blanket or chair to sit upon.
