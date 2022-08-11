National Comedy Center Presenting ‘Carson Tonight’ at Reg on Saturday

The National Comedy Center is presenting “Carson Tonight” at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts this Saturday, August 13.

Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson said the stage show is a celebration of the Johnny Carson exhibit that’s also opening this weekend at the Comedy Center, “So, we’re bringing in acts that were discovered on The Tonight Show. That was a big part of the Tonight Show legacy. If you were booked on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, your life was never the same after that day. So we assembled this really incredible group of performers and variety acts that experienced that first hand to come and do excerpts of those performances and talk about what that was like.”

The show will be hosted by comedian and Seinfeld writer Pat Hazell. It will also feature magician Lance Burton, comedian Cathy Ladman, ventriloquist Jay Johnson, wildlife expert Joan Embrey, storyteller Don Reed, The Passing Zone juggling team Jon Wee & Owen Morse, Mighty Carson Art Player Teresa Ganzel, and Carson Entertainment Group President Jeff Sotzing.

The show on Saturday is at 7:00 p.m. with tickets available at comedycenter.org/carson