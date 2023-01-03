National Comedy Center Receives Artifacts from Carolines Comedy Club

The National Comedy Center will be receiving and displaying artifacts from Carolines Comedy Club.

It was announced in December that the New York City club would not renew its lease after 30 years of presenting stand-up comedy and was closing its renowned Times Square location at the end of 2022.

National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson said that, “Caroline Hirsch has been a vital force for nurturing comedic talent for 40 years now, and Carolines on Broadway has been one of the world’s most important venues for showcasing the art form of stand-up comedy.”

Items being preserved by the National Comedy Center include the iconic stage, the backdrop bearing the harlequin Carolines logo, showroom curtains, the microphone, signage, “barfly” stools and entry doors.

Carolines began 40 years ago in Chelsea and later moved to the South Street Seaport before calling Times Square home in 1992, playing an integral role in the resurgence of the Times Square area. Carolines has showcased the world’s greatest comedic talent through the years including Jerry Seinfeld, Robin Williams, Billy Crystal, Chris Rock, Margaret Cho, Jay Leno, and many more.