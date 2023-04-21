National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 22

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, April 22.

Unused or expired medication can be dropped off between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at Alstar Ambulance in Dunkirk.

This is the only participating site in Chautauqua County for the Drug Take Back Day.

However, Chautauqua County residents always have the option to take their unused or expired medication to the following drop sites in Jamestown:

– Jamestown Police Department, located at 201 East 2nd Street

– CVS Pharmacy, locagted at 19 South Main Street

– Tops Pharmacy, located at 2000 Washington Street

These prescription drop box sites are free, anonymous, and usually available 24/7. Liquids and sharps (needles) will not be accepted

For more information, visit preventionworks.us