National Weather Services Issues Winter Weather Warning for Tuesday, Wednesday

JAMESTOWN – The first day of December 2020 is expected to bring some heavy wet snow to Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Southern Erie Counties.

The National weather service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters say total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches could fall during the 36-hour period, with the greatest amounts expected along the Chautauqua Ridge and southern Erie county areas. In addition to snow, we could also see Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Travel could become very difficult and the winter weather conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes both Tuesday and Wednesday.