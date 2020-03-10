NCC Adds Second Jeff Foxworthy Show to 30th Annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

Member Pre-Sale Begins March 11, Public On-Sale Begins Tuesday, March 17

JAMESTOWN – The National Comedy Center (NCC) has added a second Jeff Foxworthy show to the 2020 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival. The second show will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, following the 7 p.m. show that same evening.

According to the NCC, the addition of the second Foxworthy show follows the near sell-out of the first show within the first few hours following public on-sale on March 3.

Pre-sale for NCC members will begin Wednesday, March 11 at noon, with Public On-Sale starting Tuesday, March 17 at noon. To become an NCC member or renew your membership in order to gain access to the best available seats during the pre-sale ticket window, visit ComedyCenter.org/membership or call the National Comedy Center at 716.484.2222. Memberships start at $50 and provide benefits including a full year “season pass” for visiting the acclaimed National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York.

Foxworthy is the largest-selling comedian of all time, with more than 13 million albums sold, and one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country. He is a multiple Grammy Award nominee and a best-selling author of 26 books. Widely known for his redneck jokes, Foxworthy’s act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, with a style that has been compared to Mark Twain’s.

Both Foxworthy shows on Aug. 7, as well as a “The Legends of SNL: David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon” show on Aug. 8, will be held in Jamestown’s Northwest Arena, adjacent to the NCC complex.

Many other festival comedy events are currently available for public purchase at ComedyCenter.org, including late night comedy shows, Lucy legacy events and a free kids comedy show, with additional festival events to be announced in the coming months in a lineup that will celebrate comedy’s contemporary stars, rising voices, and historic legacies. The NCC and the Lucy Desi Museum are also available for tour experiences throughout the festival, with new exhibits and new artifacts debuting at both museums this spring and summer.

The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is presented by the NCC and embodies Lucille Ball’s vision for her hometown, Jamestown, New York, to be a destination for the celebration of the comedic arts and to showcase new comedic talent from around the country. The festival attracts over 15,000 attendees annually from nearly every state in the country, who come together to share laughter while honoring the craft and contributors on stage at dozens of venues throughout Jamestown, including the National Comedy Center and the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum.

Last year’s Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, which featured comedians Sebastian Maniscalco and John Mulaney, was the largest festival in its history. In 2018, the festival celebrated the grand opening of the National Comedy Center and featured Amy Schumer, Lily Tomlin and a panel of original “Saturday Night Live” performers and writers including Dan Aykroyd, Laraine Newman and Alan Zweibel.

Now in its 30th year, the festival has featured comedy’s greatest stars and rising young comedians, including Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen DeGeneres, Trevor Noah, Lily Tomlin, Jay Leno, Amy Schumer, Brian Regan, Lewis Black, W. Kamau Bell, Jim Gaffigan, Paula Poundstone, Dan Aykroyd, Joan Rivers, Bob Newhart, the Smothers Brothers and more than one hundred other comedic artists.