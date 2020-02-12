NCC Still in First Place in USA Today Readers’ Choice Travel Award for ‘Best New Museum’

JAMESTOWN – After the first 21 days of online voting and with only one more week of voting to go, the National Comedy Center continues its run in the top position for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award for “Best New Museum.”

Online voting continues through Monday, February 17 at noon ET.

The National Comedy Center has now been leading the vote for this national award for 21 straight days.

Residents can Vote daily for the National Comedy Center at www.VoteComedyCenter.com.

The winner of the “Best New Museum” award will be announced on Friday, February 28.