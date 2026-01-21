Nearly $1 Million Awarded To Water Quality Projects In Chautauqua County

Nearly $1 million has been awarded by New York State to support water quality and climate resiliency projects in Chautauqua County.

The town of Chautauqua is receiving $508,363 in Water Quality Improvement Project funding to replace the aged and undersized Wright Road steel pipe culvert with a new arched culvert that will no longer impede stream and debris flow and will reduce erosion and nutrient loading in the Chautauqua Lake watershed. The town also is receiving $410,757 to replace the undersized and failing Elmwood Road culvert that is obstructing natural stream flow. The new box culvert will reduce erosion and improve flood resiliency in the Chautauqua Lake watershed.

The Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District is receiving $20,000 in Non-Agricultural Non-point Source Planning grants to work with the town of Hanover to prepare a riparian corridor restoration plan. The report will identify areas to incorporate emergent wetlands and replant native species to reduce streambank erosion and improve the water quality of Cattaraugus Creek.

The awards are part of more than $265 million in investments recently announced by Governor Kathy Hochul to help protect drinking water, improve climate resilience, update aging water infrastructure, reduce contributors to harmful algal blooms, and secure statewide access to clean water.

A full list of grant awards can be found here.