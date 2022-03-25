Neighborhood Public Input Sessions on Jamestown’s CDBG/HOME Action Plan Begins March 26

The City of Jamestown will begin a series of neighborhood workshops this weekend to gather input for its Annual Action Plan.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the Annual Action Plan is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, for how the city plans to use the Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds it receives, “With the annual Action Planning process, there is a certain amount of public engagement that is required. This year, we decided to do things a little bit differently and do more public engagement. And instead of always asking folks to come meet us where we are, we’ve decided to meet them where they are.”

Surdyk said the workshops will be walking tours of neighborhoods in each City Ward. She said they hope community members will give input on issues and challenges they may be facing, “Through that process we educate them about what we can do with our funds and how can we meet their needs using those funds. So, it’ll help us make better decisions and really be able to evaluate programs that we have and think about ways that – do we need to change them a little bit so that they are having the biggest impact and are really more meaningful.”

Due to possible inclement weather, the Ward One workshop scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26 will be held in the city hall lobby.

The other workshops will be held as follows:

Ward 2 at 10am, Saturday, April 9 at Washington Middle School

Ward 3 at 6pm, Tuesday, April 12 at Jackson-Taylor Park

Ward 4 at 6pm, Thursday, April 21 at Lincoln Elementary School

Ward 5 at 10am, Saturday, May 7 at Fletcher Elementary School

Ward 6 at 6pm, Tuesday, May 17 at Willard Park.

Surdyk said all are welcome to attend the workshops, even if they don’t live in that specific ward. Additional public input sessions that will take place at City Hall will be announced at a later date.