New batteries are on the way for downtown parking meters in Jamestown.

Some of the meters, installed at the end of 2021, stopped automatically charging solar batteries as Fall and Winter months came with less sunlight. City officials said that while the parking meters could still be paid for using a smartphone, the option to pay with coins stopped working, causing frustration for motorists. City officials shared with City Council earlier this month that there had been issues getting new batteries purchased for the meters.

Following that meeting, a Jamestown Post-Journal article featured comments by POM Parking Meters President Seth Ward saying that the city had not reached out to the company for assistance with meters.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist responded to Council at its work session Monday night, saying the city has had communications with the company by phone and email since December 2022 about issues with the meters and batteries, “I will say that we did confirm with our Finance staff that the purchase order did not go through to purchase the batteries, which we did rectify today with the CEO (of POM). But, there were various issues as we found out. A huge miscommunication between the fact that the city deals with an outside vendor, an inside vendor of this company, as well as customer support and a few others that are all part this chain in order these batteries.”

Sundquist said 49 batteries have been purchased and the city is working with POM to figure out what to do about the meters going forward. He said the meters are costing the city now, between the battery purchases, and the monthly $5 fee the city has to pay for each meter whether it’s working or not, “As part of this grant, we had to accept all those things. So going forward, we are looking at and talking to other potential meter companies to see if it’s more feasible to look at whether we are thinking of more like stands as other cities have moved to, away from an individual meter head, or what else is out there, because the technology has changed pretty significantly in the last couple years for parking.”

Council member Marie Carrubba said that given that the company is a state vendor, she wondered if other municipalities were having similar issues and whether the state should be notified.

Sundquist said while he didn’t have a list of the municipalities, he was aware of others that have had issues with the meters.

Council members Jeff Russell and Kim Ecklund both requested the administration share the communications the city had with POM Parking Meters as well as information about the contract.