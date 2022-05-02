New City-JCC Grant Writer Brings in $1.1 Million in Grants to City Since Nov. 2021

The new shared grant writer for the City of Jamestown and Jamestown Community College has brought in $1.1 million in grant awards since November 2021.

Paula Pichon was hired as the Grant Writer for both entities following the position being approved by City Council last year.

A staff report in the City Council work session pre-file states that Pichon has written 13 applications with 5 being awarded, 7 pending, and 1 denied. Total grant funding received in 2022 for the City is $2-million-764-thousand dollars.

A full report on this topic will be presented to City Council Finance Committee at its work session at 7:00 p.m. in the Mayor’s Conference Room on the fourth floor of City Hall.

The Finance Committee will also revisit a resolution for the City to contract with the Jamestown Local Development Corporation to administer American Rescue Plan programs. The cost of that is $500,000. The resolution failed 3-5 at City Council’s April voting session with some council members expressing concern that having JLDC adminster the programs would take away oversight by City Council since only programs receiving $100,000 or more in funding would come to Council for approval.

Also on the Finance Committee’s committee’s agenda is a report from Comptroller Ryan Thompson on the 2021 Year End and 2022 Quarter One Financials.

The Public Works committee, which meets in the Department of Development Conference room on the fourth floor of City Hall, will hear an informational report on a request for a permanent memorial garden. That meeting also is at 7:00 p.m.

The Public Safety Committee will review a number of special event permit applications at its meeting tonight.

Included are applications for the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30; the Third Thursdays concert series on the Wintergarden Plaza starting May 19, the Jamestown Public Market on West Third Street starting Saturday, June 11, the Juneteenth Festival in Jackson-Taylor Park for the weekend of June 17 through 19; and the return of the World Series of Wheels to Bergman Park on Saturday, July 23.

The Public Safety Committee meets at 7:00 p.m. in the 4th Floor Police Training Room of City Hall.

The full Council work session begins at 7:30 p.m. in the 4th Floor Police Training Room of City Hall as well.