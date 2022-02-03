WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / New COVID Cases Drop By Over 600 for Last Week

New COVID Cases Drop By Over 600 for Last Week

By Leave a Comment

Cases of COVID-19 dropped by over 600, with 1,026 new cases being reported in Chautauqua County for the week of January 23 through 29. There have been 25,557 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the Pandemic.

The Chautauqua County Health Department also reported 4 people died last week. Hospitalizations are up by 4 with 37 people hospitalized. Of those 37 people, 51% of them are not fully vaccinated. The total number of deaths is now 299.

The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 10.2%, The community transmission rate is still considered “high” by the Centers for Disease Control.

373 of the new cases are located in the City of Jamestown. Since August 1, 59% of new cases were in people who were not vaccinated.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 64.8% of the county’s total population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 57.7% of the total population now being fully vaccinated.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.