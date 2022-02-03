New COVID Cases Drop By Over 600 for Last Week

Cases of COVID-19 dropped by over 600, with 1,026 new cases being reported in Chautauqua County for the week of January 23 through 29. There have been 25,557 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the Pandemic.

The Chautauqua County Health Department also reported 4 people died last week. Hospitalizations are up by 4 with 37 people hospitalized. Of those 37 people, 51% of them are not fully vaccinated. The total number of deaths is now 299.

The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 10.2%, The community transmission rate is still considered “high” by the Centers for Disease Control.

373 of the new cases are located in the City of Jamestown. Since August 1, 59% of new cases were in people who were not vaccinated.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 64.8% of the county’s total population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 57.7% of the total population now being fully vaccinated.