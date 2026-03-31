New Dairy Farm Seeks Tax Incentives From IDA

A company wanting to build a new dairy farm in the town of Cherry Creek is seeking tax incentives.

Cherry Creek Dairy LLC hopes to build a 45-acre new Greenfield dairy farm site at 7782 Mile Strip Road.

Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Project Manager Rosie Strandburg said the farm will feature a 120 stall rotary milking parlor as well as three barns that are 105,000 square feet each and have 1,050 stalls each. The barns will be able to house 7,000 mature dairy cattle, “Milk production will be over half a million pounds per day. A manure separation facility will be constructed with an anaerobic digesters to produce renewable natural gas. And, also to be constructed are feed storage facilities capable of holding over 100,000 tons of feed yearly, which we harvested often excess 8,000 acres of local crop land. The facility will also offer housing for 60 to 70 full time employees.”

Strandburg said the project would create 60 new jobs with six jobs retained. She said the project cost has not been provided to the IDA at this time as those amounts are still being determined.

Cherry Creek Dairy is seeking property tax abatement, sales tax exemption, mortgage reporting, tax abatement and an industrial revenue bond for the solid waste recovery.

The IDA Board passed a due diligence resolution for the proposed incentives at its March 24 meeting.