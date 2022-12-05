WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

New Fund Established at JHS In Memory of Lexy Hughan

First row: Maura Campion, JHS attendance counselor; Bonnie Schnars, behavior specialist; and JHS students and Lexy’s friends, Eddie Meyers, Leo Allison, and Ryan Aaron Guiffre. In the second row are Faith Graham, ENL teacher; Sara Rafaloski, Lexy’s mother; Jeff Hughan, Lexy’s dad; Susan Mead, school psychologist; and Dana Williams, JHS principal.

A new fund has been established at Jamestown High School in honor of Lexy Hughan, who died in a hit and run accident last New Year’s Eve.

Heron Farm & Event Center owner Julie Rockcastle presented $3,850 raised from the 4th Annual Heron Trail Run to the Jamestown High School Attendance Counseling Center. The funds will establish the Lexy Hughan Sunshine Fund.

At the request of Lexy’s parents, Sara Rafaloski and Jeff Hughan, the funds will be used to purchase supplies and activities for the Attendance Counseling Center.

