New Neighbors Coalition Holding Día de los Muertos Celebration Tonight

The New Neighbors Coalition is holding a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration tonight.

The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. in the Undercroft of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Día de los Muertos is a holiday celebrated in Mexico and parts of Central America from late October through November 2 that honors the lives and memories of loved ones who have passed away. Rooted in Indigenous Mexican traditions and influenced by Catholic observances, the holiday celebrates remembrance and the enduring connections between the living and those who have passed through colorful ofrendas (altars), food, art, and storytelling.

This year’s celebration will offer several opportunities for community members to experience and learn about Día de los Muertos traditions together. Guests will be invited to help create a community ofrenda, a traditional altar decorated with photographs, candles, flowers, food, and other meaningful items honoring loved ones who have passed away. Participants are encouraged to bring a small photograph, memento, favorite food or drink, or other item representing someone they would like to remember and contribute to a shared display of remembrance.

The evening will also feature a hands-on concha-making activity, where participants can learn to make the traditional Mexican sweet bread, as well as a guided Salsa dancing lesson open to all ages and experience levels. A face painter will also be available, offering designs inspired by Día de los Muertos traditions.

The event is cultural and educational in nature and is open to everyone, regardless of background or tradition. Children and families are warmly encouraged to attend, and no prior knowledge of Día de los Muertos is necessary to participate.

A suggested donation of $5–$10 per person will help offset the costs of the celebration. However, the event is open to all, and no one will be turned away due to an inability to contribute.

Additional questions can be directed to the New Neighbors Coalition at momina@stlukesjamestown.org.