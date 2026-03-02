New Neighbors Coalition, St. Luke’s Celebrating Purim Tonight

The New Neighbors Coalition and St. Luke’s Church will celebrate Purim tonight in the Church’s Undercroft.

Purim is a joyful Jewish festival that celebrates courage, hope, and the triumph of light over darkness, rooted in the ancient story of Queen Esther. Through storytelling, costumes, food, and laughter, Purim invites communities to remember how faith, bravery, and solidarity can change the course of history. St. Luke’s is offering the gathering as an opportunity to learn, celebrate, and rejoice together, honoring shared values of joy, resilience, and care for one another. Children are especially welcome, and costumes are encouraged.

The celebration will include age-appropriate activities, learning how to make hamantaschen and other festive treats; music, and storytelling moments that invite participation from the whole family. Members of the Winged Ox Players will stage the drama with audience participation, bringing the story of Purim to life in a joyful and engaging way.

This event is cultural and educational in nature and is open to everyone, regardless of background or tradition.

The event takes place at 6:00 p.m. tonight and is free and open to the public. Donations of $5 to $10 are suggested to help offset cost of the event. However, money should not be a barrier, and all are welcome to attend regardless of ability to pay.

New Neighbors Coalition is a community-based immigration support effort housed at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and funded through a NYS Office of New American grant.

For more information, follow www.facebook.com/NewNeighborsCoalition, email Momina Di Blasio at momina@stlukesjamestown.org or call the St. Luke’s office at (716) 483 – 6405.