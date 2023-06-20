New Neighbors Coalition to Hold World Refugee Day Event

The New Neighbors Coalition is holding a special event tonight for World Refugee Day.

The coalition will be showing a free screening of “Camel on a Stick” at 7:00 p.m. in the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church‘s undercroft. The film is a true story about a Somalian refugee who brings creativity and entrepreneurship to vend at the Minnesota county fair.

The event also will include authentic free Colombian cuisine.

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honor refugees around the globe. It falls each year on June 20 and celebrates the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution.