New owners have taken over The Oaks Bed and Breakfast on West Third Street in the city of Jamestown.

Owners Tammarishka and Randy Kerman recently cut the ribbon with local officials on the hotel and spiritual center.

The Ontario, Canada natives purchased the 10-bedroom facility in February of this year. Tammarishka said the couple had a large family, but are now empty nesters, “And I don’t know how to cook for just two. So, coming from making almost a half a bag of potatoes for maybe one meal down to two potatoes, and we thought, ‘What about a B and B?’ And that’s when we started looking into it and I thought, ‘I can cook for people!'”

Randy has over 35 years as a financial planner. The couple plans to use an addition to the hotel for workshops, conferences, and corporate retreats.

Tammarishka said they hope to welcome people from different faiths to speak at the hotel, “So, we would like to have a Buddhist monk come in and teach meditation and put in personal care and discipline with that. And, if we can, we would like somebody to come in from the Seneca Nation and teach us about their culture and their wisdoms and their stories and why things are the way they are and what it really means.”

Randy added that the hotel will be respectful of being located in a residential community. The couple said the facility is alcohol and smoke free.

For more information, visit theoaksbnb.com