New Prendergast Library Patio Dedicated to Local Radio Legend Jim Roselle

Officials and family dedicated a new patio in honor of local radio legend, Jim Roselle, at the James Prendergast Library on Saturday.

The ceremony, which included the dedication of the new community gardens as well, preceded the library’s annual Block Party.

Library Board President Dan Hickman said libraries are important spaces for people to gather and connect, “Community spaces like a public library and break down barriers and build connections between community members by providing informal meeting spaces for planned gatherings and more spontaneous interactions between people who might not otherwise cross paths. These aspects are critical for the health and well-being of our community.”

Hickman said Jim Roselle was a passionate advocate and user of the library, “He was often found here reading and researching between radio programs. He used the library. He advocated for it in our community. He encouraged everyone to visit, get a library card, and support our programs and fundraisers. We are very proud to dedicate this new community space in his memory. And we hope future generations will, in his words, ‘Take good care of this day. Live, love, and enjoy at the library.'”

The patio project was funded entirely with grants including $214,983 in New York State Public Library construction funds. Locally, the Lenna Foundation donated $37,200 and the Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation granted $37,165 toward the project. The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation also donated a $4,000 grant for the community gardens around the patio.