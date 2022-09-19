New State Concealed Carry Gun Law Faces Challenge in Federal Court

A new lawsuit has been filed in the United States Court for the Western District of New York that focuses on the state’s latest gun law.

According to the lawsuit, filed on September 13 by two Western New Yorkers, the state’s expansion of sensitive and restricted locations constitutes a “de facto ban on the carriage of loaded, operable handguns for self-defense.”

A new state gun control bill went into effect on September 1 that expanded the number of sensitive and restricted locations where guns could be carried.

Governor Kathy Hochul has stated previously that those sensitive locations include schools, colleges, daycares, restaurants that serve alcohol and more.

The lawsuit alleges that the law essentially creates a no concealed guns default in a variety of public and private spaces.

It also claims that the new law designating sensitive locations goes “far beyond any constitutionally relevant historical justification. It goes on to say the new law makes a mockery of the recent Supreme Court decision.”

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned a New York State law that placed strict restrictions on carrying concealed firearms in public for self defense, finding its requirement that applicants seeking a concealed carry license demonstrate a special need for self-defense is unconstitutional.

The state responded with new legislation that enhanced licensing requirements for concealed carry permit applicants, added new provisions for sensitive areas where the permit holder is prohibited from carrying a concealed firearm, enhanced safe storage requirements to apply if a minor under the age of 18 lives in the home, and made technical changes to the Body Armor Law.