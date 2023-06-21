New State Law Goes Into Effect Requiring Businesses to Caution Consumers about Gift Card Fraud

A new state law requiring businesses to caution consumers about gift card fraud has gone into effect.

As of June 20, all businesses selling gift cards are now required to display a notice at or near where any gift card or gift certificate is displayed or sold to caution consumers about gift card fraud.

Requesting gift cards as payment has become increasingly popular with scammers as funds are nearly impossible to trace.

According to the Federal Trade Commission in 2022, nearly 65,000 consumers filed a complaint related to gift card scams, equating to a total loss of $228.3 million.

For more information, visit www.dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection.