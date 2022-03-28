New State Website Launched to Help Ukrainians, Immigrants, Refugees

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a new website containing resources offered by New York State and its partners to help Ukrainian people and other refugees in the state.

This follows the Governor’s announcement warning consumers about scams and cybersecurity threats amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This directive comes amid Governor Hochul’s ongoing efforts to support Ukraine. Recently, the Governor announced an Executive Order to prohibit state agencies and authorities from contracting with entities that continue to do business in Russia. In early March, Governor Hochul announced actions to strengthen the Department of Financial Services‘ enforcement of sanctions against Russia, including the expedited procurement of additional blockchain analytics technology. In February, Governor Hochul ordered all state agencies and authorities to divest public funds from Russia and stop doing business with Russian companies.

Resources available on the website include free support services for immigrants and refugees in New York taste, information on substance abuse and mental health services with support for non-English speakers, and information about humanitarian aid including how to avoid donation scams.

The link to the state’s website is https://www.ny.gov/new-york-state-stands-ukraine-resources-ukrainians-and-how-new-yorkers-can-help