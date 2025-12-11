WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

New Student Enrollment Deadline For Infinity Is Dec. 18

The deadline to enroll new students at Infinity Visual and Performing Arts for January lessons and classes is Thursday, December 18.

Students who register by this date will begin lessons the first week of January.

Infinity provides individualized private lessons in music, art, dance, theater, and photography, paired with unlimited group classes. Students work with mentors who are professional musicians and artists, gaining skills, confidence, and performance opportunities.

Financial need is never a barrier to participation, thanks to Infinity’s Access to Arts Education Scholarship Fund, which provides assistance to approximately 25–30% of enrolled families each year.

Learn more at www.infinityperformingarts.org

