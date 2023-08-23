New Traffic Signal At West Sixth St., Whitley Avenue To Be Activated August 30

A new traffic signal at the intersection of West Sixth Street and Whitley Avenue is set to be activated August 30 in Jamestown.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the signal will operate in flashing mode from August 30 through September 5. Flashing yellow indications will be on West 6th Street, while flashing red indications will be on Whitley Avenue during that time. The traffic signal will be fully activated in 3-color operation on September 6.

Motorists are advised to use caution when approaching the new signal as traffic adjusts to the new traffic pattern.

