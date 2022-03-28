New York Farm Bureau Members Donated 5.7 Million Pounds of Food to Foodbanks

New York Farm Bureau members donated 5.7 million pounds of food to regional foodbanks across the state in 2021 through the Harvest for All program.

The number was announced this month at the annual American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. That was the second highest donation total in the country for 2021, behind Florida. The New York Farm Bureau was awarded $250 for its effort which will be donated to Feeding New York State.

In addition, Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers & Ranchers program also was recognized for its 180 hours of volunteer service and for collecting $3,080 in food bank donations last year. Criteria for tracking Harvest for All donations included dollars and pounds of food donated by state and county Farm Bureaus, as well as volunteer hours, reported from the grassroots up as part of the annual campaign.

In the past 16 years of the Harvest for All Program, farms in New York have given around 120 million pounds of food to support the work by the regional food banks in our state. That translates into more than 90 million meals.

The “Harvest for All” donation program is a nationwide annual farm donation partnership linking Farm Bureau and Feeding America in each state. In New York, NYFB’s YF&R Committee and Feeding New York State administer the statewide donation partnership. The food is then distributed among the 10 Feeding America food banks throughout the state.