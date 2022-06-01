New York Offers Driver’s Licenses with ‘X’ Gender Marker

As Pride Month starts, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that New Yorkers can now choose an “X” gender marker on state driver licenses and ID cards.

Hochul said the change is being implemented in accordance with the State’s Gender Recognition Act, which goes into effect on June 24. This legislation provides expanded protections for transgender and non-binary New Yorkers through this change at the Department of Motor Vehicles and by making it easier for people to change their names, change their sex designation and change their birth certificates to reflect their identity.

Hochul said in a release, “As we prepare to celebrate Pride Month, I am excited to announce this historic change that represents another victory in our fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community. Every person, regardless of their gender identity or expression, deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are. My administration remains committed to ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging for members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

New Yorkers who have an existing driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID will have the option to change the gender marker on their photo ID from “M” or “F” to “X”, and those who are applying for a state photo ID for the first time will have the option to choose “X”.

Customers who do not want to visit a DMV office to change their existing ID document will have the option to change their gender designation through an online transaction beginning in July 2022.