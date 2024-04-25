New York Restricts Dairy Cattle Imports Due To Avian Flu Outbreak

New York State has announced temporary import requirements for dairy cattle coming into the state following detections of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in dairy cattle and goats in other states.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets said no cases have been detected in New York livestock to date, and the USDA continues to confirm that there is no threat to human health.

Pasteurized milk and dairy products remain safe to consume as pasteurization kills harmful microbes and pathogens in milk, including the influenza virus, and there is also no concern regarding the consumption of properly cooked meat products.

The temporary import requirements for dairy cattle into New York State are:

– importation of dairy cattle from a premises with a confirmed case of HPAI or a premises under investigation as a suspect premises is prohibited;

– dairy cattle imported from affected states must be accompanied by a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) issued within 10 days prior to entry into the state; and

– CVIs issued for dairy cattle from affected states must include the statement: “All animals identified on the Certificate of Veterinary (CVI) have been examined and do not originate from a premises with a confirmed detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or that is currently under investigation as a suspect premises.”

These requirements will remain in place until further notice.

HPAI was confirmed in dairy cattle in Texas in late March, and has since spread to Kansas, New Mexico, Michigan, Idaho, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Dakota, and was also diagnosed in young goats in Minnesota on a premises with HPAI-infected poultry. A map of states that have detected HPAI in livestock can be found at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza/hpai-detections/livestock.