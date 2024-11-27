New Yorkers Urged To Prepare For Winter Weather Over Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

New Yorkers are urged to take proper precautions ahead of winter weather expected to impact parts of the state beginning tonight through Thanksgiving Day and continuing through the weekend.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued from Friday through Monday in portions of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York and the North Country.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “As we come together this Thanksgiving, I urge all New Yorkers to stay alert, monitor local forecasts, and exercise caution as they travel to be with family and friends this holiday weekend as we experience winter weather across the State. Heavy lake effect snow will also impact some areas this weekend and we are preparing to deploy additional snow removal equipment and personnel, utility crews, and have put the National Guard on standby. If you are traveling, please plan ahead, and prioritize your safety and the safety of others to ensure we can all spend this holiday with our loved ones — safely and warmly.”

Starting today, several inches of snow and some freezing rain are expected in the North Country followed by additional rain and snow on Thanksgiving Day across most of the State which will make traveling conditions hazardous. On Friday, much colder air is expected to bring lake effect snow accumulations throughout the duration of the storm of up to several feet to portions of Western New York, Central New York and the North Country bordering Lakes Ontario and Erie including Buffalo, Jamestown and Watertown.