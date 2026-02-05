Next Reg Memory Cafe To Feature Artist Leslie Calimeri

The next Reg Memory Cafe will feature artist Leslie Calimeri on Tuesday, February 10.

Calimeri will lead participants in creating an acrylic painting inspired by our local landscape. Using acrylic paint and simple techniques, Leslie will provide a step-by-step process to create a piece of art that will brighten a February day.

The Memory Café at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is a free respite and arts program for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking, including cognitive decline, dementia or Alzheimer’s; as well as their care partner, family, or friends.

Participants are welcome to enjoy music performances, crafts and easy, appropriate activities to spark friendly social interaction. Light refreshments will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe.

Memory Cafés are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 12:00 p.m. in the 3rd floor Media Arts Studio at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts.

Those interested in participating are asked to register ahead of time by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees. Reservations must be made by the Friday before the event

A suggested, but not required, donation of your choosing would support the Reg Lenna Memory Café.

The Memory Café program at The Reg is made possible by Exhale and its funders: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. FoundationandHealth Foundation for Western and Central New York.