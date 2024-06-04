Norman Carlson Appointed As New County Historian

Norman Carlson has been appointed as Chautauqua County’s new Historian.

Carlson’s appointment by Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel fills a vacancy following the retirement of the former historian, Michelle Henry.

He brings extensive experience and a deep commitment to local history to his new role. He has spent nearly 30 years as Collections Manager at the Fenton History Center in Jamestown and has been highly active in various local history organizations. Notably, he has volunteered with the Busti Historical Society for fifty years and has been involved with the Busti Bicentennial Committee.

Carlson will assist other government-appointed historians in towns, villages, and cities throughout the county, serving as a crucial link between them and the State Historian.

His responsibilities include promoting interest in local history and history education, attending and promoting significant historical commemorations, encouraging cooperation among local historical societies and agencies, maintaining files and information about the county’s history, and recording events of historical significance as they occur.

For more information about the county historian, visit chqgov.com/county-historian/county-historian or contact Norman Carlson by telephone at (716) 753-4857 or email carlsonn@chqgov.com.