North Chautauqua Lake Sewer District Receives $2 Million For Improvements

The North Chautauqua Lake Sewer District will receive $2 million for sewer system improvements.
Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the funding is part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024. The legislation passed the House Wednesday in a vote of 339 to 85.
The project will upgrade existing failing, antiquated infrastructure and help create capacity for future district expansions.
Langworthy said in a statement, “This investment is important for addressing the immediate needs of our community and ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment for current and future generations. By modernizing our infrastructure, we not only improve public health but also lay the groundwork for economic growth and development in our region.”
