Northwest Savings Bank Pulls Out Of Brooklyn Square Project

Northwest Savings Bank has pulled out of its Brooklyn Square project.

City of Jamestown officials confirmed the bank is no longer pursuing the project after comments were made in Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting that the project is dead.

The Planning Commission had given site plan approval for Northwest Savings to build a new bank on the site of the former Chinese restaurant at 7 South Main Street.

The property is currently listed for sale for a price of $649,900.

WRFA has reached out to Northwest Savings Bank for comment.