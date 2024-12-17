Nuisance Officer Title Suspended Due To Vacancies in Jamestown Police Department

Vacancies in the Jamestown Police Department have led to the temporary suspension of the Nuisance Officer position.

Jamestown City Council members learned Monday that Officer Zach Sandberg, who had been hired as the City’s Nuisance Officer since May 2023, is back on regular patrol.

Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson said the move is contingent on manpower being available in the department, “We need more people on the road to handle calls over nuisance complaints.”

Jackson said the department currently has 58 officers, down from a total of 65 for 2024, with an additional two officers who are injured.

He said the 2025 budget only funds up to 62 officers, “We have six interviews lined up this week and we interviewed one person last week. Ideally, I’d like to get to 65 officers. I don’t know if that’s going to be possible this coming year because we’re going to lose more this year.”

Jackson said some officers are set to retire in 2025 but did not share how many.

Council President Tony Dolce said the ultimate goal is to bring back the Nuisance Officer position in the future.