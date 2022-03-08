NY Attorney General James Encourages Businesses, Consumers To Protect Themselves from Cybersecurity Threats

State Attorney General Letitia James is providing warnings and tips to consumers and businesses to protect themselves against potential cybersecurity threats that may develop due to the crisis in Ukraine.

While there is currently no active cybersecurity alert, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has encouraged consumers and businesses of all sizes to ensure they are taking appropriate measures to protect their systems. The State Office of Attorney General has previously investigated issues relating to cybersecurity and provided guidance to both consumers and businesses about how they can best protect themselves from cybersecurity threats.

The OAG recommends businesses use bot detection systems, multi-factor authentication, and strong password requirements for most accounts. They also recommend developing processes to manage software updates, limit employee access to systems according to their job functions, maintain the security of remote access to company systems, and identify and manage security vulnerabilities. Businesses also should implement antivirus software and technical safeguards to filter emails likely to be phishing attempts, and train employees on phishing and other potential scams.

Additionally, Attorney General James recommends consumers safeguard their online accounts against cybersecurity threats by protecting passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, watch out for online scams, regularly run antivirus software, keep software updated, and take notices of suspicious activity seriously.