NY Conference Of Italian American State Legislators Accepting Scholarship Applications

New York State Senator George Borrello announced that the New York Conference of Italian American State Legislators is accepting applications for four $3,000 scholarships, two academic and two athletic.

Scholarships are available to residents of the 57th Senate District who are current college students or high school seniors entering college. Students can access the application by visiting: https://www.nyiacsl.org/apply-for-scholarship-form

The application deadline is Monday, March 16th.

Applicants should have a grade point average of 85 or higher; be active in community service as well as extracurricular activities and demonstrate financial need. In addition to these qualifications, students applying for an athletic scholarship must also be involved in an organized sport (s).

Applicants need not be of Italian American heritage to apply.

Scholarship recipients will be announced in April, and the winners will be honored at a ceremony in Albany on May 18th, when the Conference’s Italian American Day Celebration will take place.