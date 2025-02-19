NY Consumers Being Warned About E-ZPass Text Message Scams

New York consumers are being warned about E-ZPass text message scams.

Consumers have reported receiving SMS text messages attempting to collect tolls. These fake texts are often sent from an international number and request the consumer to reply with “Y” to receive a link and contain an unofficial website. Consumers should be aware that E-ZPass or Tolls by Mail will never send a text or email requesting sensitive personal information such as credit card, birthday, Social Security number or other personally identifiable information.

If you are unsure about a message you received, call E-ZPass directly at 1-800-333-8655 or Tolls by Mail at 1-844-826-8400. You may also directly access the official websites from your browser at: EZPassNY.com and TollsByMailNY.com.

If you receive a fraudulent or suspicious SMS text message of any kind and have questions, you can contact the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Consumer Assistance Helpline at 1-800-697-1220, Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm; excluding State Holidays. Consumer fraud complaints may also be filed at any time with the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Tips to follow if you or someone you know receives a fraudulent SMS text message:

Don’t reply to text messages from unknown numbers. It could lead to a scam. Be wary of unsolicited messages from unknown senders that request personal information or payments and don’t respond to the message.

Don’t click on any links in the message or attempt to access a website through the text.

Delete and report the message using your phone’s “report junk” option. Forward unwanted texts to 7726 (SPAM) and unwanted emails to your email provider. Use the reporting features that are built into devices or email platforms. Reporting suspicious phishing messages is one of the most efficient methods for protecting you as it helps identify new or trending phishing attacks.

Block the sender’s email address or phone number.

Remember, it’s always better to be cautious. If you’re unsure of the legitimacy of a message, avoid engaging with the sender.

Clicking a link from a fraudulent text message puts your personal information and money at risk. Scammers may be able to: