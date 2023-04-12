NY Residents Are Reminded the Residential Brush Burning Ban Remains In Effect Until May 14

New Yorkers are reminded that the annual statewide ban on residential brush burning is still in effect until May 14.

Local fire crews had to put out a wildland fire on Kuhrt Road in Forestville on Saturday, April 8. The State Department of Environmental Conservation said the fire was caused by the landowner burning old vineyard posts. The fire spread when the landowner was making a short trip to get more posts.

The DEC said warmer temperatures and lower humidity have increased the risk of fires across the state this week. The Southern Tier region’s condition is considered “moderate” on the Fire Danger Map.

Under moderate conditions, fires can start from most accidental causes but, with the exception of lightning fires in some areas, the number of starts is generally low. Fires in open cured grasslands will burn briskly and spread rapidly on windy days. Timber fires spread slowly to moderately fast.

The map of latest fire conditions can be found here: https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/68329.html

The DEC enforces the annual brush burning ban to prevent wildfires and protect communities during heightened conditions for wildfires. Open burning of debris is the single-largest cause of spring wildfires in New York State.