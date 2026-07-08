NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub Designation For Chautauqua County To Help Manufacturers

Chautauqua County is being designated as part of a Tech Hub so that local manufacturers can be connected to opportunities as part of the NY SMART I-Corridor.

“SMART” in the NY SMART I-Corridor name stands for “Semiconductor Manufacturing and Research Technology.” It is a federal tech hub consortium spanning Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse dedicated to expanding domestic chip manufacturing, research, and workforce development. Backed by the federal CHIPS and Science Act, the recently formed corridor unites the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse super-region through a coalition of businesses, higher education institutions, economic development organizations, and community-based partners. The initiative is co-convened by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, CenterState CEO, and OneROC.

The Tech Hub designation gives an opportunity to existing Chautauqua County manufacturers whose equipment, expertise, or production capabilities could be adapted to meet the needs of semiconductor companies and their suppliers. Businesses may be able to modify product lines, pursue new certifications, invest in specialized equipment, or adjust their output to serve emerging needs throughout the semiconductor supply chain.

County officials say it also strengthens the county’s ability to attract startups, expanding companies, and new business ventures seeking to establish a foothold in New York State. Companies locating in the county may benefit from access to a skilled manufacturing workforce, available development sites, and applicable state and local incentives, technical assistance, and business-development programs.

Deputy County Executive for Economic Development and CEO of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Mark Geise said the County’s 148-acre I-90 Veterans Memorial Commerce Park in Ripley could be especially attractive to semiconductor-related developers because of its location along Interstate 90 and its position between semiconductor assets in Central Ohio, Western New York, and the Syracuse area. The shovel-ready site is tentatively scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2027.

Later this summer, the CCIDA will organize an informational meeting with select local manufacturers. The session will provide an overview of the NY SMART I-Corridor, explain how companies may participate, and help businesses evaluate whether their capabilities could meet needs within the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing supply chain.

Through the initiative, businesses can connect with three tailored services:

Supply Chain Activation Network, or SCAN, helps manufacturers enter, expand, or strengthen their roles within the semiconductor supply chain.

Semiconductor Talent and Employer Partnership Upstate New York, or STEP UP, connects employers with workforce training and talent pipelines.

Commercialization and Collaboration Center, or C3, connects startups, manufacturers, and researchers with specialized facilities, expertise, and capital.

Businesses and organizations interested in learning more may contact the CCIDA at (716) 661-8900 or visit NYSmartICorridor.com.