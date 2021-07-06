NYDEC Creating New Wildlife Management Area in Mansfield, Ellicottville

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is creating a new Wildlife Management Area in Cattaraugus County as part of a 12-hundred acre land acquisition. The DEC purchased the land using federal funding from the Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration Program and the State’s Environmental Protection Fund.

The 950-acre Poverty Hill Wildlife Management Area is located in the towns of Mansfield and Ellicottville. It contains mature forest, wetlands, brushlands, and open fields.

The state will actively manage the WMA to provide and protect quality wildlife habitat, foster wildlife reproduction and survival, and promote wildlife-dependent public recreation. In addition, non-wildlife dependent recreational activities such as hiking, cross-country skiing, kayaking, and canoeing will be permitted provided these activities do not impede or interfere with the primary wildlife management and public use goals of the area.

Construction of parking areas for visitors is expected to be completed this year.