NYS Adopts Regulations Reducing 1-4 Dioxane In Cleaning, Personal Care Products

New York has become the first state in the nation to adopt new regulations to reduce the presence of 1,4-dioxane in household cleansing, personal care, and cosmetic products.

1,4-Dioxane is a synthetic industrial chemical commonly associated with chlorinated solvents and was widely used as a chemical stabilizer in other formulations. It is also a byproduct or contaminant in consumer products such as laundry detergent and shampoo.

According to the State Department of Environmental Conservation, 1,4-dioxane has been found in groundwater at sites throughout the United States, particularly in Long Island’s sole source aquifer and in association with legacy industrial and hazardous waste sites. The toxicity and persistence of 1,4-dioxane in the environment represent a growing challenge because of the need for complex and costly treatment technologies to remove it from drinking water supplies.

Interim DEC Commissioner Sean Mahar said said, “Protecting the health and well-being of New Yorkers is paramount and science has shown that ongoing exposure to certain chemicals like 1,4-dioxane can harm public health and water quality. The regulations finalized today will enable DEC to fully implement the nation-leading law in place that helps prevent everyday household products from containing 1,4-dioxane for the benefit of the environment and our communities.”

The underlying New York State law requiring the reductions in 1,4-dioxane went into effect in December 2022. The regulations adopted Wednesday will bolster those efforts by defining the scope of covered products, establishing a standardized method of quantifying the 1,4-dioxane in covered products, and clarifying the process manufacturers must follow to receive waivers. These regulations also put the maximum allowable limits for 1,4-dioxane into regulation. Effective December 31, 2022, the 1,4-dioxane limits for cosmetic products are 10 parts per million (ppm); effective December 31, 2023, the limits for household cleansing and personal care products are 1 ppm.

The DEC held a hearing to gather stakeholder input on the proposed rulemaking in February 2024 and accepted written comments and stakeholder feedback before finalizing the regulation.

For more information, visit https://dec.ny.gov/environmental-protection/help-for-businesses/household-personal-cosmetic-dioxane-limits