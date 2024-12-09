NYS Asking Beaver Trappers To Trap in Wildlife Management Areas Where Beavers Causing Damage

New York State is asking beaver trappers to help reduce beavers where their activity is causing damage.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging beaver trappers to visit specific Wildlife Management Areas and a State Forest where beaver activity is causing damage to roads, trails, and other features during the upcoming trapping season.

The trapping season runs until April 7, 2025.

The DEC said beaver populations have grown significantly at these locations, making it more challenging to manage water levels on the ponds, marshes, and impoundments.

The Region 9 Bureau of Wildlife is asking trappers to consider beaver trapping on the following areas:

Allegany County:

Keeney Swamp WMA – Town of Birdsall

Hanging Bog WMA – Town of New Hudson

Cattaraugus County:

Allegheny Reservoir WMA – Town of South Valley

Birch Run Ponds WMA – Town of Allegany

Harwood Lake MUA – Town of Farmersville

Chautauqua County:

Boutwell Hill State Forest- Town of Cherry Creek

Kabob WMA –Town of Stockton

Watts Flats WMA – Town of Harmony

For more information about trapping opportunities at these locations, contact: Land Management Biologist, Eric Maringer at 716-379-6367 or by email at eric.maringer@dec.ny.gov.