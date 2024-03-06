NYS Attorney General James Releases Top 10 Consumer Complaints

New York Attorney General Letitia James has released a list of the top 10 consumer complaints from last year.

Topping the list were complaints about retail sales, specifically when it comes to price gouging.

Number two was landlord-tenant discrepancies, often due to rental deposits not being returned to tenants.

The third most complaints were about automobile sales, some of which were related to alleged safety flaws in Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Also on the list, are credit, banking and mortgages, consumer services, internet, utilities, home repair or home improvement, travel, and entertainment like concerts and ticket sales.

If you’d like to file your own complaint, you can call 1-800-771-7755.