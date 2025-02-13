NYS, City of Jamestown Working On Solutions To Deal With Potholes on Second St.

New York State and the City of Jamestown are working on solutions to handle the pothole situation on East Second Street.

City Council Public Works Chair Randy Daversa said the State Department of Transportation was working on the state road Monday to patch some holes and has agreed to do half of the patch work with the city doing the other half, “They had been down there. Somebody sent me some pictures. They’re at least trying to get the worst holes patched. And, anything right now is going to help with the matter down there.”

While only cold patch, which isn’t as resilient to changing weather, is available to fill holes right now, Acting Public Works Director Mark Roetzer said he and Mayor Kim Ecklund’s office are working with the state to find a different temporary solution, “But, we don’t have any commitment on anything yet. We’re working on that but we don’t have anything solid.”

Ecklund said there is some misunderstanding by what is meant by the city being responsible for maintenance of East Second Street. She said under guidelines, the city is only responsible for plowing and filling potholes and no other street reconstruction work.

The hot patch plant, which provides a longer lasting patch, will not be available for municipalities to use on potholes until after April 1.

Ecklund said the city will continue to push for a solution to improve East Second Street’s condition.