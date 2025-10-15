NYS Commissioner Of Education Visits Jamestown High School

New York State Commissioner of Education Dr. Betty Rosa visited Jamestown High School recently.

Dr. Rosa and other state staffers visited the Erie-2-BOCES center in Angola before touring the P-TECH campus in Dunkirk, and then coming to JHS.

While at Jamestown High School, Dr. Rosa visited the aviation class and was guided by a student through the process of trying to get a plane to take off using one of the classroom’s several aviation simulators. After that, she met with students in the high school library to discuss their experiences at the high school.

Rosa is the Commissioner of Education and President of the University of the State of New York (USNY). In this role, she oversees the work of more than 700 school districts with 3.2 million students; 7,000 libraries; 900 museums; and more than 50 professions encompassing nearly 900,000 licensees.

Dr. Rosa was appointed as permanent Commissioner on February 8, 2021, by the Board of Regents. She is the first Latina woman to serve in the position.