NYS Continues Investments In Addressing Extreme Heat In Communities

New York State has announced new and continued investments to address extreme heat in communities across the state.

With heat waves and other extreme heat events more common, New York State agencies are continuing to work towards implementing the recommended initiatives found in the State’s Extreme Heat Action Plan (EHAP), which are designed to help New Yorkers prepare for the negative health and environmental impacts from extreme heat events. A variety of resources are available for individuals, local governments, and community-based organizations, including:

Creating green and cool public spaces

Expanding access to public cooling

Supporting access to cooling at home

Protecting workers

The State offers these tips for staying safe during extreme heat:

The dangers of extreme heat can affect everyone, regardless of age, physical shape, or existing health conditions. The body works extra hard to maintain a normal temperature during extreme heat and, without taking proper measures, this can lead to heat-related illness or even death.

Information about what the public can do during hot weather and how to locate cooling centers can be found on DOH’s Extreme Heat website.

HEAP can also provide an air conditioning unit to income-eligible households that include someone with a documented medical condition exacerbated by extreme heat, or households with young children or older adults. Applications will continue to be accepted until funding runs out. For more information, visit the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website.

Groups most at risk are:

People who work outdoors or indoors without air conditioning

Adults aged 60 years and older

Infants, children, and those who are pregnant

People with chronic health conditions

Those with physical and cognitive disabilities

Those with no access to air conditioning

Individuals who live alone or are unhoused

Athletes

Pets and service animals

People living in cities because asphalt and concrete store heat longer and release heat more slowly at night. This produces higher nighttime temperatures and is known as the “urban heat island effect.”

Another important heat safety tip is to never leave children or pets unsupervised in hot cars. There is a real and severe danger when leaving children or pets unsupervised in a car even when temperatures don’t “feel” hot. At 60 degrees outside, after just one hour a closed car can get as hot as 105 degrees.

New Yorkers should closely monitor their local forecasts and look for updates issued by the National Weather Service. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website.

New Yorkers should also ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county to 333111.